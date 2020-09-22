Can't connect right now! retry
Deepika Padukone under fire after chats revealed she 'asked for hash' from drug dealer

Deepika Padukone is under the scanner of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after her name got embroiled in the ongoing drug abuse case clinching Bollywood.

The actress is said to have asked for hash from a drug peddler in a chat accessed by the NCB.

Following the recent findinds, Deepika will most likely be summoned by the agency in order to probe her links with the drug mafia.

A few WhatsApp chats show Deepika’s name in initials as ‘D’ asking for hash and other banned substances from another person named ‘K.’

This was found out atfer talent manager Jaya Saha’s alleged WhatsApp chats with Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and other Bollywood celebrities came to the fore.

These conversations date back to 2017, where in K tells D that she is at her house and that she can get the same from someone named Amit.

Following the shocking allegations, Deepika is all set to issue an official statement and address the ongoing claims against her. 

