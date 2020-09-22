Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Tuesday Sep 22 2020
Kangana Ranaut calls for Deepika Padukone's boycott after drug abuse scandal

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is hitting out at Deepika Padukone once again and slamming her over previous statements regarding her mental health.

Turning to Twitter, the Queen actor threw shade at the Padmaavat star after she came under the limelight over alleged drug abuse.

"Repeat after me, depression is a consequence of drug abuse. So-called high society rich star children who claim to be classy and have a good upbringing ask their manager,” MAAL HAI KYA?” #boycottBollywoodDruggies #DeepikaPadukone,” Kangana wrote on Twitter.

Kangana has been attacking Deepika over the past several years. After the latter dedicated her award to the former over her stellar performance in Queen, Kangana had said: “Yes, I heard about that, but I hope someday, she would tell me in person what she feels about my work. I would appreciate that a lot more."

