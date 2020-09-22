BISE DG Khan to announce intermediate result 2020 today

DG KHAN: The DG Khan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) will announce the results of intermediate annual examinations 2020 Part I and Part II on Tuesday (today), September 22, 2020.



Meanwhile, Rawalpindi, Multan, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal and Gujranwala boards will also announce the results today.

According to the chairman BISE Lahore, the results will be announced at 5:00 PM.

Last week, all the nine BISEs in Punjab announced the results of Secondary School Certificate (Matriculation) Annual Examinations 2020.

Students can find their results on geo.tv.