Tuesday Sep 22 2020
Prince Harry went behind Meghan Markle’s back to make one key decision

Tuesday Sep 22, 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are known to be taking every step together, side by side.

However, there was one instance when the Duke of Sussex had gone behind the duchess’s back to make a key decision, leaving her in a state of shock, as revealed by an insider.

The source told Women’s Day that Meghan was “shocked” when Harry expressed interest in buying property in Australia, much like his mother did.

“Harry has a soft spot for Australia and given that his mum spent such precious private time here, it's no surprise he'd feel a calling to it and will want to search out what sounds like was once his mum's spiritual home,” said the insider.

“Meghan was very shocked at first – and she wasn't impressed that he went behind her back and did it – but she too would love to get her hands on something that was Diana's... even if it makes William furious,” they added further.

Princess Diana had taken some time off in 1981 and flown to Australia, right before her engagement was made official with Prince Charles. The Princess of Wales had stayed at her mother Frances Shand Kydd’s Mollymook beach hideout to contemplate her decision about marrying into the royal family. 

