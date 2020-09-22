Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 22 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry opts for heroic look to mesmerise fans in latest video conference: Watch

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 22, 2020

Prince Harry showed off his grace as he flaunted a fresh spiky hairstyle during a video message of support with those taking part in a charity walk.

The 36-year-old prince - in a latest video clip shared online, sported a dark green shirt and showed off a trimmed hairstyle as he spoke about the significance of the charity event, calling coronavirus 'devastating and destructive'. 

The Duke of Sussex sent his best wishes to participants of the Trailwalker Relay 2020, which is a charity event in aide of The Gurka Welfare Trust and Oxfam.

In the video clip, which was shared on the Trailwalker Instagram page, Prince Harry spoke of his 'special connection to Gurkhas and Nepal', explaining: "Almost five years ago, I travelled to Nepal to meet families and see first hand how the country was rebuilding after the devastating 2015 earthquake."

He continued: "It was clear despite everything the Nepalese faced, their spirit and resilience never weakened there was a clear sense of care and compassion for each other."

More From Entertainment:

Archie delights Prince Charles and other royals during a Zoom call

Archie delights Prince Charles and other royals during a Zoom call
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to release their first Netflix project in 2021: report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to release their first Netflix project in 2021: report
BTS joins K-Pop’s EXO as nominees for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards

BTS joins K-Pop’s EXO as nominees for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards
Kelly Clarkson claims ‘2020 has brought changes’ that she never saw coming

Kelly Clarkson claims ‘2020 has brought changes’ that she never saw coming
Shaniera Akram takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut: ‘You’re not exactly Mother Teresa’

Shaniera Akram takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut: ‘You’re not exactly Mother Teresa’

Princess Diana felt Prince Charles’s emotions were ‘suffocated’ long ago

Princess Diana felt Prince Charles’s emotions were ‘suffocated’ long ago
Scott Disick flirts with his ex Sofia Richie on Instagram

Scott Disick flirts with his ex Sofia Richie on Instagram
Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa accused of kicking mother out of her home

Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa accused of kicking mother out of her home
Demi Lovato joins celebrities in heaping praise on Ellen DeGeneres after her apology

Demi Lovato joins celebrities in heaping praise on Ellen DeGeneres after her apology

Meghan Markle indicates her true feelings about being in the US with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle indicates her true feelings about being in the US with Prince Harry
Prince Harry went behind Meghan Markle’s back to make one key decision

Prince Harry went behind Meghan Markle’s back to make one key decision

William, Kate respond to Meghan Markle getting ‘airbrushed’ from Harry’s tributes

William, Kate respond to Meghan Markle getting ‘airbrushed’ from Harry’s tributes

Latest

view all