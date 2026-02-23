Vampire Diaries Stars Arielle Kebbel, Zach Roerig split after less than a year

The Vampire Diaries may have given fans one of TV’s most memorable supernatural love stories, but off-screen, Arielle Kebbel and Zach Roerig’s romance has come to an end.

Kebbel, who played Lexi Branson, confirmed that she and Roerig, known as Matt Donovan, have split.

It is pertinent to note that the breakup came less than a year after announcing their relationship.

Speaking on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Off the Vine podcast, Kebbel revealed she hasn’t “been in a relationship in quite some time.”

She reflected on the complicated emotions that come with a breakup.

“Some is ‘I’m sorry’ because there is so much love and grief there, and others are ‘congratulations’ because it’s the hardest best thing you could do for yourself,” she explained.

The pair went public in April 2025 when Roerig surprised Kebbel with flowers at a fan meet-and-greet.

But Kebbel now describes the split as “one of the hardest things” she’s ever faced, while also acknowledging the personal growth it has sparked.

“What it has taught me now is the gratitude of what I’ve learned and also, ‘What do I need to explore to really change patterns for myself in the future for my heart, for my soul, for what I want moving forward?’” she said.

Kebbel added that turning 40 brought a new clarity, “There is a deep hole to truth that I can’t deny and I also can’t play pretend with anymore.”

Though the relationship has ended, Kebbel said she’s embracing this new chapter with self-discovery and honesty at the forefront.