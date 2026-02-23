Jack Black celebrates 20-year love story with wife Tanya Haden

The couple share two teenage sons together

Jack Black is fondly looking back at his 20-year journey with his wife Tanya Haden.

The actor and comedian, 56, celebrated his 20th wedding anniversary on Sunday, February 22, by sharing a series of rare family photos on Instagram.

“20 years! Happy anniversary my love. @tanyahaden,” Black captioned the post, which featured playful snapshots of the couple pulling silly faces, laughing together and posing with their sons, Samuel, 19, and Thomas, 17. Other photos showed Tanya relaxing in a pool and perched on a swing in a tropical setting.

Black first met Haden — an artist and musician — as teenagers at high school in Santa Monica, though romance didn’t spark until years later.

“I just was always in awe of them,” Black said of Tanya and her sisters on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast in August 2024. Timing was everything. “And we would cross paths, and I had a girlfriend, and she had a boyfriend… And then that day came when neither of us had a significant other.”

The School of Rock star admitted he was too intimidated to make the first move. “She made the first move is the point.” After Tanya asked him to dinner at a friend’s party, Black recalled thinking, “Heaven opened up above my head.”