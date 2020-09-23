Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Wednesday Sep 23 2020
By
Web Desk

Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody extended till October 6 after she files for bail

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 23, 2020

Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau over alleged links to a drugs case

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty on Tuesday filed for a bail after 14-days in judicial custody.

While her judicial custody was extended till October 6, the actor filed a bail plea, the hearing of which has yet to be disclosed.

The actor was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau on September 22 over alleged links to a drugs case that affiliated to her late boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

In its remand application, NCB claimed that Rhea used to “manage the finances for drug procurement” alongside Sushant and was also aware of details including the payment and delivery methods.

It was also revealed that her brother Showik Chakraborty who is also under custody, used to facilitate the delivery process of the drugs through the assistance of Basit Parihar, Kaizan Ebrahim and Zaid. 

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor are stars thanks to the audience, not their fathers: Vikram Bhatt

Sonam Kapoor opens up about how she dealt with online abuse

Dia Mirza rubbishes claims about consuming drugs: ‘This damaging my career’

Salman Khan's lawyer says he 'has no direct or indirect' stake in Jaya Saha's talent agency

Drug peddler alleges another famous actress contacted him like Deepika Padukone

Following probe, NCB to arrest Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Jaya Saha

Arjun Kapoor plans to donate plasma following COVID-19 recovery

Sonu Sood claps back against claims of being a ‘fraud’: 'Go out and help someone’

Taapsee Pannu gives her take on the ‘insider vs outsider’ nepotistic debate

Tiger Shroff makes his debut as singer with ‘Unbelievable’

Kangana Ranaut calls for Deepika Padukone's boycott after drug abuse scandal

Kalki Koechlin comes to ex-husband Anurag Kashyap's defense amid sexual assault scandal

