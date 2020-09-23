Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody extended till October 6 after she files for bail

Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau over alleged links to a drugs case

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty on Tuesday filed for a bail after 14-days in judicial custody.

While her judicial custody was extended till October 6, the actor filed a bail plea, the hearing of which has yet to be disclosed.

The actor was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau on September 22 over alleged links to a drugs case that affiliated to her late boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

In its remand application, NCB claimed that Rhea used to “manage the finances for drug procurement” alongside Sushant and was also aware of details including the payment and delivery methods.

It was also revealed that her brother Showik Chakraborty who is also under custody, used to facilitate the delivery process of the drugs through the assistance of Basit Parihar, Kaizan Ebrahim and Zaid.