Wednesday Sep 23 2020
Meghan Markle’s political aims drove her and Prince Harry to the US, says Gloria Steinem

Wednesday Sep 23, 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan Makrle's decision to move across the pond to the United States has been the topic of heated discourse over the past couple of months.

And now, Democratic campaigner and feminist icon, Gloria Steinem has given her take on why the Duchess of Sussex returned to the US with her husband Prince Harry and son Archie.

Citing political reasons, the political activist told Access Hollywood: “She came home to vote. The first thing we did, and why she came to see me, was we sat at the dining room table where I am right now and we cold-called voters.”

“Said ‘hello I’m Meg’ and ‘hello I’m Gloria’ and ‘are you going to vote?’ That was her initiative,” she added.

Meghan has been continuously using her voice to spread political awareness ever since she came to the US following her exit from the British royal family.

She recently held a talk with Steinem where they discussed the significance of voting in the upcoming general election on November 3. 

