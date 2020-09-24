Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Sep 24 2020
Elton John announces new North American dates for his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour'

Thursday Sep 24, 2020

Elton John, who postponed several shows because of the COVID-19 pandemic, has announced that his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour" will return to North America on January 19, 2022.

The Pop icon also announced rescheduled 2022 dates for Houston, Detroit, New York City, Miami, Toronto and Montreal.

Previously, John announced dates in Europe. His global tour will officially return on September 1, 2021 in Berlin.

"I´ve been enjoying my time at home with the family while the world navigates its way through the COVID pandemic. But, I really miss being on the road and performing for my beloved fans in my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour," John said.

He added: "While the scientists are making great progress, we are making big plans for a return to touring that will allow us to ensure the health and safety of everyone."

The Oscar, Grammy and Tony-winning star´s final tour kicked off to a sold-out audience in September 2018. Original tickets will reportedly be honuored at the rescheduled performances.

