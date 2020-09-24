Sofia Ritchie split with Scott Disick because she felt pressure to handle responsibilities

Sofia Ritchie has moved on from her romance with Scott Disick and it looks like she is not looking back.



The supermodel parted ways with on-again, off-again boyfriend because she thought her relationship was getting too serious with a lot of responsibilities.

A source came forth revealing that Sofia felt there was too much pressure while dating Scott.

Scott “was getting to be very serious [with] a lot of responsibility,” a source told Life & Style magazine.

The former lovers bid farewell in mid-August as they were unable to see eye-to-eye.

“Getting back together would be easy, but Sofia doesn’t want to go backward,” the insider added. “She doesn’t want to be a stepmom at 22.”

Meanwhile, Scott was gettin cozy with his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he shares three children Mason, Penelope and Reign.

Moreover, “taking care of Scott through his issues” put a strain on their nearly three-year romance.

The California source went on to say that in the midst of all this mess, Sofia regularly “checks in on” Scott, but is “keeping a distance from him that will help her move on.”