Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Thursday Sep 24 2020
By
Web Desk

Ayushmann Khurrana opens up about being the only Indian actor on ‘TIME’s 100 list’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 24, 2020

Ayushmann Khurrana became the only Indian actor to join TIME’s list of the 100 most influential people 

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana is known as one of the industry’s most socially and politically aware stars.

Now, the Luka Chuppi star has finally been recognized on an international platform for the positive influence he has had over the years.

Khurrana became the only Indian actor to join TIME’s list of the 100 most influential people across the globe.

Sharing the news on his Instagram, the actor wrote: “TIME’s list of the 100 Most Influential People in the world is out, I’m honored to be a part of this group: time.com/time100 @TIME #TIME100.”

Speaking about receiving the honour, Khurrana was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying: “I’m truly humbled with the recognition that TIME has bestowed on me. As an artiste, I have only looked to contribute towards bringing a positive change in society through cinema and this moment is a huge validation of my belief system and my journey.”

“I have always believed that cinema has the power to bring about change by triggering the right conversations among people and society. Hopefully, through my content choices, I have been able to contribute towards my country and countrymen,” he added.

More From Bollywood:

Anurag Kashyap: FIR filed against director over alleged sexual assault

Anurag Kashyap: FIR filed against director over alleged sexual assault
Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor to appear before NCB after crackdown on B-town stars

Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor to appear before NCB after crackdown on B-town stars

Rhea Chakraborty's explosive claims: Sushant Singh Rajput's cook made joints for him

Rhea Chakraborty's explosive claims: Sushant Singh Rajput's cook made joints for him

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother refutes claims put forth by wife Aaliya

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother refutes claims put forth by wife Aaliya
Jannat Zubair posts stunning pics as she reaches 20 million followers

Jannat Zubair posts stunning pics as she reaches 20 million followers
Deepika Padukone summoned by police in drugs probe

Deepika Padukone summoned by police in drugs probe
Sushant Singh Rajput admitted he was never sidelined by Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput admitted he was never sidelined by Bollywood
Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody extended till October 6 after she files for bail

Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody extended till October 6 after she files for bail
Arjun Kapoor vows to help others suffering from COVID-19 by donating his plasma

Arjun Kapoor vows to help others suffering from COVID-19 by donating his plasma
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor are stars thanks to the audience, not their fathers: Vikram Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor are stars thanks to the audience, not their fathers: Vikram Bhatt
Sonam Kapoor opens up about how she dealt with online abuse

Sonam Kapoor opens up about how she dealt with online abuse
Dia Mirza rubbishes claims about consuming drugs: ‘This damaging my career’

Dia Mirza rubbishes claims about consuming drugs: ‘This damaging my career’

Latest

view all