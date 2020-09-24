Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Thursday Sep 24 2020
By
Web Desk

Kangana Ranaut digs up old video where Anurag Kashyap talks about abusing a child

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 24, 2020

In the video shared by Kangana Ranaut, Anurag Kashyap said he would slap a kid when he was alone

B-Town star Kangana Ranaut is blasting director Anurag Kashyap and after he defended himself agains the rape allegations. 

The Queen actor turned to her Twitter and shared an old video of the filmmaker talking about abusing a kid.

"I spoke about emotional vultures/suicide gang who killed SSR and tried to push me to kill myself, many asked but why they do this to others?” wrote Kangana as she shared the video.

“Listen to Anurag he is explaining how he used to molest a kid, they are people who are hurting but they think hurting others is the answer,” she added.

In the video, Anurag can be heard talking about how he would slap a kid when he was alone with him and would later ending up embracing him as well as weeping in front of him.

More From Bollywood:

Ayushmann Khurrana opens up about being the only Indian actor on ‘TIME’s 100 list’

Ayushmann Khurrana opens up about being the only Indian actor on ‘TIME’s 100 list’
Anurag Kashyap: FIR filed against director over alleged sexual assault

Anurag Kashyap: FIR filed against director over alleged sexual assault
Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor to appear before NCB after crackdown on B-town stars

Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor to appear before NCB after crackdown on B-town stars

Rhea Chakraborty's explosive claims: Sushant Singh Rajput's cook made joints for him

Rhea Chakraborty's explosive claims: Sushant Singh Rajput's cook made joints for him

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother refutes claims put forth by wife Aaliya

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother refutes claims put forth by wife Aaliya
Jannat Zubair posts stunning pics as she reaches 20 million followers

Jannat Zubair posts stunning pics as she reaches 20 million followers
Deepika Padukone summoned by police in drugs probe

Deepika Padukone summoned by police in drugs probe
Sushant Singh Rajput admitted he was never sidelined by Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput admitted he was never sidelined by Bollywood
Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody extended till October 6 after she files for bail

Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody extended till October 6 after she files for bail
Arjun Kapoor vows to help others suffering from COVID-19 by donating his plasma

Arjun Kapoor vows to help others suffering from COVID-19 by donating his plasma
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor are stars thanks to the audience, not their fathers: Vikram Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor are stars thanks to the audience, not their fathers: Vikram Bhatt
Sonam Kapoor opens up about how she dealt with online abuse

Sonam Kapoor opens up about how she dealt with online abuse

Latest

view all