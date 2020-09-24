Kangana Ranaut digs up old video where Anurag Kashyap talks about abusing a child

In the video shared by Kangana Ranaut, Anurag Kashyap said he would slap a kid when he was alone

B-Town star Kangana Ranaut is blasting director Anurag Kashyap and after he defended himself agains the rape allegations.

The Queen actor turned to her Twitter and shared an old video of the filmmaker talking about abusing a kid.

"I spoke about emotional vultures/suicide gang who killed SSR and tried to push me to kill myself, many asked but why they do this to others?” wrote Kangana as she shared the video.

“Listen to Anurag he is explaining how he used to molest a kid, they are people who are hurting but they think hurting others is the answer,” she added.

In the video, Anurag can be heard talking about how he would slap a kid when he was alone with him and would later ending up embracing him as well as weeping in front of him.

