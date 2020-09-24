Taapsee Pannu defends Anurag Kashyap: ‘If found guilty, I’ll be first to break ties’

'If someone has been harassed, let them initiate an investigation,' said Taapsee Pannu about Anurag Kashyap

A number of Bollywood celebrities have come forth to voice their support for director Anurag Kashyap after he was accused of sexual assault.

Taapsee Pannu who has worked closely with the filmmaker also defended Kashyap and claimed that if his crime is proven, she would sever all ties with him.

During an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Pannu said: "Anurag has a lot of respect for women, never badmouths anyone even if that person hasn't been kind to him in public. His is one of those rare sets where the number of women on the crew equals men, and they only have nice things to say about him.”

“If someone has been harassed, let them initiate an investigation, let the truth come out. If he is found guilty, I'll be the first person to break all ties with him,” she said.

"But if the investigation is inconclusive, how can the sanctity of the #MeToo movement be sustained? How will real victims benefit from a power that's come to us after years of suppression? It's wrong for women to derail the movement. Abusing power isn't gender-specific,” she added.