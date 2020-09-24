Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Sep 24 2020
By
Web Desk

Emma Stone and Dave McCary tie the knot in a secret ceremony

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 24, 2020

Emma Stone and Dave McCary had announced their engagement back in December 2019 through a selfie 

Lovebirds Emma Stone and Dave McCary are officially husband and wife as they secretly tied the knot in a private ceremony.

As reported by Page Six, a source confirmed that the 31-year-old Easy A actor exchanged vows with McCary, 35, after earlier postponing their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple sparked rumours of a wedding after they were spotted wearing matching gold bands.

They had announced their engagement back in December 2019 through a selfie posted on Instagram where they showed off their engagement rings.

The two have reportedly been together since they first made headlines in October 2017. They had met back in 2016 when Stone hosted Saturday Night Live.

More From Entertainment:

George Clooney ‘ashamed’ to see no charges placed on cops in Breonna Taylor’s death

George Clooney ‘ashamed’ to see no charges placed on cops in Breonna Taylor’s death
Full list of Billboard Music Awards 2020 nominees: Post Malone, Kanye West take the lead

Full list of Billboard Music Awards 2020 nominees: Post Malone, Kanye West take the lead

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik are proud parents of a baby girl

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik are proud parents of a baby girl

Ali Zafar celebrates his birthday with Katrina Kaif in viral photo

Ali Zafar celebrates his birthday with Katrina Kaif in viral photo
Brad Pitt's new ladylove Nicole won't last more than six months: Wendy Williams

Brad Pitt's new ladylove Nicole won't last more than six months: Wendy Williams

Prince Harry's disregard for another royal tradition opposed strongly by Buckingham Palace

Prince Harry's disregard for another royal tradition opposed strongly by Buckingham Palace

Sofia Ritchie split with Scott Disick because she felt pressure to handle responsibilities

Sofia Ritchie split with Scott Disick because she felt pressure to handle responsibilities
Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt getting closer amid his romance with Nicole Poturalski?

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt getting closer amid his romance with Nicole Poturalski?

Meghan Markle tells Prince Harry 'it's time for second baby': report

Meghan Markle tells Prince Harry 'it's time for second baby': report

Sajal Ali gushes over a sweet smile in latest Instagram post

Sajal Ali gushes over a sweet smile in latest Instagram post
Elton John announces new North American dates for his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour'

Elton John announces new North American dates for his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour'
Tom Cruise to 'fly into space' for a Nasa-backed film

Tom Cruise to 'fly into space' for a Nasa-backed film

Latest

view all