Jodhpur killings: Pakistani Hindus to protest outside Indian Embassy in Islamabad today

The crime scene where 11 members of a Pakistani Hindu migrant family were found dead at a farm in Village Lodta Haridasot, district Jodhpur. Photo Courtesy: BBC Urdu

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani Hindu community will stage a sit-in outside the Indian Embassy in Islamabad today against the mysterious killings of 11 Pakistani Hindus in Jodhpur last month.

Members of a Pakistani Hindu migrant family were found dead at a farm in Village Lodta Haridasot, district Jodhpur, in the Indian state of Rajasthan on 9 August.

A protest rally of 3570 Hindus from all over Sindh has reached Nankana Sahib in special buses from where they will head towards the federal capital city to stage the demonstration.

Last week, the Foreign Office had also summoned Indian Charge d’affaires to register Pakistan’s serious concerns over the mysterious deaths of 11 Pakistani Hindus, including children, in India's Jodhpur District last month.

Read more: Islamabad registers 'serious concerns' with India over deaths of 11 Pakistani Hindus in Jodhpur

According to the Foreign Office's statement, despite the High Commission for Pakistan's repeated requests in New Delhi for details regarding the tragic incident, the Indian government continued to "evade the issue", saying that it has disclosed only scant information about the case, and has failed to share any substantive details regarding the cause and circumstances of the deaths.

"The daughter of the deceased head of the family, Shrimati Mukhi, has made highly concerning statements, implicating the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) in the murder of her father, mother and other family members, allegedly after the agency failed to convince them to spy on Pakistan and issue anti-Pakistan statements," the statement read.

