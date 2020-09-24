Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Thursday Sep 24 2020
Web Desk

Arjun Rampal quarantined after two costars test positive for coronavirus

Web Desk

Thursday Sep 24, 2020

Arjun Rampal had to be quarantined once again as his costars Manav Kaul and Anand Tiwari tested positive 

Famed Indian actor Arjun Rampal was underwent coronavirus tests on Thursday following the diagnosis of his costars in the film Nail Polish.

Shortly after announcing his arrival back on sets for the filming of Nail Polish, the Rock On actor had to be quarantined once again as his costars Manav Kaul and Anand Tiwari tested positive on Wednesday while on set.

"Bummer quarantined at home, as my co actors #ManavKaul and #AnandTiwari tested Covid positive yesterday on set,” he announced.

“Production stopped shoot immediately as is the right thing to do. We all are being retested. Hopeful to resume soon. Testing times but we all have to be brave. Wish them a speedy recovery as I await my results as have been in close contact with them. #nailpolish #willbounceback #fighters #fingerscrossed #zee5,” he added. 



