Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid's Insta posts announcing baby's arrival receive over 18 million likes

Zayn Malik and supermodel Gigi Hadid are receiving congratulatory messages from across the world after the couple announced that they have been blessed with a baby girl.

The pair took to their social media accounts to share the news with their fans on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, Gigi Hadid shared an adorable picture where the new baby girl is seen clasping dad Zayn Malik's thumb.

"Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love". Wrote Gigi in the caption.

Her post received almost nine million likes within nine hours.

Minutes before Gigi, the former "One Direction" star shared a similar picture on his Instagram handle as he wrote:



"Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together".



Zayn Malik's Instagram post was liked by more than nine million people in nine hours.







