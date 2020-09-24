Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Thursday Sep 24 2020
By
Web Desk

Kangana Ranaut emotional over Bombay HC’s comment on her demolished house

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 24, 2020

Kangana Ranaut emotional over Bombay HC’s comment on her demolished house

With the Bombay High Court finally commenting on the demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s home, following weeks of heavy rain fall, the actress was left emotional and in tears.

Showcasing her gratitude, the actress took to Twitter to pen a heartfelt note that read, “Honourable Justice HC, this brought tears to my eyes, in the lashing rains of Mumbai my house is indeed falling apart, you thought about my broken house with so much compassion and concern means a lot to me,my heart is healed thank you for giving me back all that I had lost.” (sic)

For the unversed, Justices S J Kathawalla and R I Chagla directed Bombay High Court officer Bhagyawant Late to sign off on the plea. It was after the plea was signed and handed off to Kangana that she was left feeling overjoyed over the 'compassionate concern'.

Above her tweet, Kangana reposted comments made by the bench. They read, “We cannot leave the demolished house the way it is. You need more time here but otherwise you are fast. The building is demolished partly, and in the heavy monsoon, we cannot leave it in this state. We will start hearing the petitioner tomorrow.”

More From Bollywood:

Arjun Rampal quarantined after two costars test positive for coronavirus

Arjun Rampal quarantined after two costars test positive for coronavirus

Deepika Padukone meets lawyers before leaving Goa for NCB questioning

Deepika Padukone meets lawyers before leaving Goa for NCB questioning

Taapsee Pannu defends Anurag Kashyap: ‘If found guilty, I’ll be first to break ties’

Taapsee Pannu defends Anurag Kashyap: ‘If found guilty, I’ll be first to break ties’
Kangana Ranaut digs up old video where Anurag Kashyap talks about abusing a child

Kangana Ranaut digs up old video where Anurag Kashyap talks about abusing a child
Sushant Singh doubted sisters’ intentions as they were after his money: Rhea Chakraborty

Sushant Singh doubted sisters’ intentions as they were after his money: Rhea Chakraborty

Ayushmann Khurrana opens up about being the only Indian actor on ‘TIME’s 100 list’

Ayushmann Khurrana opens up about being the only Indian actor on ‘TIME’s 100 list’
Anurag Kashyap: FIR filed against director over alleged sexual assault

Anurag Kashyap: FIR filed against director over alleged sexual assault
Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor to appear before NCB after crackdown on B-town stars

Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor to appear before NCB after crackdown on B-town stars

Rhea Chakraborty's explosive claims: Sushant Singh Rajput's cook made joints for him

Rhea Chakraborty's explosive claims: Sushant Singh Rajput's cook made joints for him

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother refutes claims put forth by wife Aaliya

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother refutes claims put forth by wife Aaliya
Jannat Zubair posts stunning pics as she reaches 20 million followers

Jannat Zubair posts stunning pics as she reaches 20 million followers
Deepika Padukone summoned by police in drugs probe

Deepika Padukone summoned by police in drugs probe

Latest

view all