Kangana Ranaut emotional over Bombay HC’s comment on her demolished house

With the Bombay High Court finally commenting on the demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s home, following weeks of heavy rain fall, the actress was left emotional and in tears.

Showcasing her gratitude, the actress took to Twitter to pen a heartfelt note that read, “Honourable Justice HC, this brought tears to my eyes, in the lashing rains of Mumbai my house is indeed falling apart, you thought about my broken house with so much compassion and concern means a lot to me,my heart is healed thank you for giving me back all that I had lost.” (sic)

For the unversed, Justices S J Kathawalla and R I Chagla directed Bombay High Court officer Bhagyawant Late to sign off on the plea. It was after the plea was signed and handed off to Kangana that she was left feeling overjoyed over the 'compassionate concern'.

Above her tweet, Kangana reposted comments made by the bench. They read, “We cannot leave the demolished house the way it is. You need more time here but otherwise you are fast. The building is demolished partly, and in the heavy monsoon, we cannot leave it in this state. We will start hearing the petitioner tomorrow.”