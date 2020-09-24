Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Sep 24 2020
By
Web Desk

Alec Baldwin comes to Ellen DeGeneres’s defense saying ‘keep moving forward’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 24, 2020

Alec Baldwin comes to Ellen DeGeneres’s defense ‘keep moving forward’

Alec Baldwin showcased his support and love for the controversial TV show host, Ellen DeGeneres, dubbing her a ‘wonderful’ person.

During his appearance on the new season of The Ellen Show, American actor Alec Baldwin gushed over the TV show host and dubbed her to be ‘the most funny and talented’ person ‘in all of show business.’

He was quoted saying, “Before we talk about my kids, Ellen, I just want to say, you are someone, I’ve followed your career from when you were doing standup and you were a solo performer.”

“I’ve watched the films you’ve done and I’ve watched your success on this TV show, and you are one of the funniest and most talented women, one of the most funny and talented people in all of show business.”

Before concluding, he also pointed out that while “we all have some patches of white water here, but you keep going. Don’t you stop doing what you’re doing.”

With a gracious and grateful spirit, Ellen also thanked Alec for his words during the course of their conversation and even admitted that while there may be ‘some rapids’, she is ‘maneuvering the raft’ to the best of her ability. 

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston's journey to fame and stardom began from sets of 'Friends'

Jennifer Aniston's journey to fame and stardom began from sets of 'Friends'
Michael Jackson’s ‘blood stained’ IV drip auctioned off by cousin

Michael Jackson’s ‘blood stained’ IV drip auctioned off by cousin
Mariah Carey calls Derek Jeter a ‘catalyst’ to her divorce with Tommy Mottola

Mariah Carey calls Derek Jeter a ‘catalyst’ to her divorce with Tommy Mottola
Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik's baby: Fans await first glance of newborn

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik's baby: Fans await first glance of newborn
Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik's baby name suggestions flood the internet

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik's baby name suggestions flood the internet

Cardi B sets the record straight about her divorce with rapper Offset

Cardi B sets the record straight about her divorce with rapper Offset
Buckingham Palace disowns Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's remarks about US election

Buckingham Palace disowns Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's remarks about US election
Trump reacts to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's comments about US election

Trump reacts to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's comments about US election
Mariah Carey claims she is ‘not worthy of existing’ on the ‘Oprah Winfrey Show’

Mariah Carey claims she is ‘not worthy of existing’ on the ‘Oprah Winfrey Show’
Meghan Markle shows off her elegance as she gives glimpse inside her living room: Video

Meghan Markle shows off her elegance as she gives glimpse inside her living room: Video
Meghan Markle recalls a frightening moment on the sets of ‘Suits’

Meghan Markle recalls a frightening moment on the sets of ‘Suits’
'Kuruluş: Osman' actor shares an adorable picture with son

'Kuruluş: Osman' actor shares an adorable picture with son

Latest

view all