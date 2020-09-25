Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid 'aren't in a rush to announce' their baby girl's name

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid are overjoyed after welcoming their first child together

Zayn Malik is over the moon after welcoming his highly precious daughter with girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

The couple's baby, that became internet's newest obsession, is yet to be christened and as per sources, she has already been given a very special name by her parents.



Gigi and Zayn have “picked a very special name” for their newborn daughter but “aren’t in a rush to announce it," said a source close to the couple.

“They’re holding onto as much privacy as they can,” the insider added while stating that the couple is extremely 'overjoyed' over the addition in their family.

Zayn and Gigi announced the arrival of their baby in the most special way.

“What Zayn released on social media was more than anyone expected, but he couldn’t help it,” the source added about the singer, who is known to be private in such matters.

“He’s got his two girls and that’s all he needs. He’s overwhelmed with emotion.”

After baby ZiGi's birth, the first-time parents have been surrounded with love and care by the entire family.

“The whole family is celebrating,” said the insider while referring to Gigi's siblings Bella and Anwar Hadid along with her parents, Yolanda and Mohamed Hadid.