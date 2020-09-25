Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle sent video message to a man who was wrongfully convicted

Meghan Markle sent a special video message to Archie, who was wrongfully convicted of attempted murder, according to report.

The Duchess made a surprise cameo on America’s Got Talent via video message last week to say good luck to her favourite contestant, a singer called Archie Williams.

The 59-year-old contestant reportedly told the world at his first audition that he had spent 36 years in prison, wrongly convicted of rape and attempted murder when he was 22-years-old. He was released in 2019.

The Duke and The Duchess are undoubtedly one of the most talked-about couples in the world. And it has only increased since their relocation to California, with the couple releasing several video messages and speeches in the past months on politics, women’s rights and voter suppression.

During the live final, the show’s host Terry Crews told Archie, "All through this season Archie your story and your talent have touched and inspired people around the world and we have a very message for you from a special fan… Meghan, Duchess of Sussex."

Meghan then appeared via a live video message to deliver a very important message.

