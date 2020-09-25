Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Sep 25 2020
Scott Disick's ex Sofia Richie slays in denim shorts as she appears in LA

Friday Sep 25, 2020

Scott Disick's ex Sofia Richie has flaunted her beauty in denim shorts with a long white shirt as she stepped out in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Scott Disick was looking gorgeous as she was seen displaying her fashionable sense of style in the broad daylight at West Hollywood.

The 22-year-old model displayed her toned and tan legs in denim cut-off shorts that she teamed with a long and flowing white button-up shirt.

The daughter of Lionel Richie kept her look light as she added white lace-up sneakers. The model carried a black and gold Fendi handbag and her pink cased iPhone as she walked down the street.

Sofia's face was covered in dark sunglasses and a pink face mask, amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Her oversized white shirt was only secured closed by two buttons at her chest, and flowed openly at the bottom. 

The TV star and Sofia ended their turbulent romance earlier this summer, and they are now no longer on speaking terms after 'Scott officially called it off.' 

