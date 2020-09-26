Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Sep 26 2020
Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski wows in maxi dress at Milan Fashion Week

Saturday Sep 26, 2020

Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski  was back to work as she strutted along the Hugo Boss catwalk during Milan Fashion Week on Friday.

The 27-year-old German model looked stunning as she flaunted her toned figure in a black maxi dress with  long sleeves.

Pitt's new flame exuded confidence as she walked during the show, completing her simple yet stylish ensemble with strap sandals and flashing her beauty.

She wore her long brunette locks down and perfectly slicked back off her face with a side parting.

The beauty also added a touch of makeup, including a slick of mascara and bude lipstick to accentuate her pretty features. 

 

