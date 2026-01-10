Tom Hiddleston gives credit to Jack Nicholson for inspiring to play 'Loki'

Tom Hiddleston could not believe playing Loki with Jack Nicholson's Joker

Tom Hiddleston has finally revealed who inspired him to play Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The 44-year-old has been playing the titular character since 2009 and is all set to reprise the role once again in 2026 Avengers: Doomsday.

While speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Crimson Peak actor opened that he played Loki only after being inspired by a particular comic book character.

During the conversation, Tom mentioned Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman as one of his most favourite comic book movies. He further revealed how Jack Nicholson’s depiction of Joker influenced him to play Loki.

Nicholson’s portrayal impacted the imagination of Hiddleston, who also admitted that he would never have played the God of Mischief without Burton’s film.

The Life of Chuck actor added, “I truthfully don't believe I would have played Loki without that film. The way Jack Nicholson played the Joker, at the time of my life when I saw it, it made such an impact on my imagination.”

He continued, “I understood he was the villain, but he was having such a good time and that could describe somebody else I know.”

Tom opened when he first played Loki, he “consciously carried Jack Nicholson in mind.”

Besides playing Loki in the MCU films, he also played the character in standalone series of the same name.