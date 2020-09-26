Burak Özçivit shares trailer of first episode of ‘Kurulus Osman’ season 2

The trailer of the first episode season 2 of the Turkish historical drama series Kurulus Osman has taken the internet by storm after Burak Özçivit, who portrays the titular, shared it on social media.



Burak turned to Instagram and shared the trailer of Kurulus Osman with caption, “1.bölüm fragman (Episode 1 Trailer).”

The trailer of the first episode of season 2 has won the hearts of the fans, who had been eagerly waiting for it.



Earlier, the premiere date of season 2 of Kurulus Osman was revealed.

According to reports, the second season of one of the world’s biggest historical dramas will premiere on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. It will also start streaming online on the same date.

The makers of the drama series recently released the teaser trailer of Kurulus Osman of the new season leaving fans awaited.