Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Sep 26 2020
By
Web Desk

Burak Özçivit shares trailer of first episode of ‘Kurulus Osman’ season 2

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 26, 2020

The trailer of the first episode season 2 of the Turkish historical drama series Kurulus Osman has taken the internet by storm after Burak Özçivit, who portrays the titular, shared it on social media.

Burak turned to Instagram and shared the trailer of Kurulus Osman with caption, “1.bölüm fragman (Episode 1 Trailer).”

View this post on Instagram

@bozdagfilm @kurulusdizisi

A post shared by Burak Özçivit (@burakozcivit) on

The trailer of the first episode of season 2 has won the hearts of the fans, who had been eagerly waiting for it.

Earlier, the premiere date of season 2 of Kurulus Osman was revealed.

According to reports, the second season of one of the world’s biggest historical dramas will premiere on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. It will also start streaming online on the same date.

The makers of the drama series recently released the teaser trailer of Kurulus Osman of the new season leaving fans awaited.

More From Entertainment:

Engin Altan Duzyatan’s wife Neslisah stuns in latest photos with old friends

Engin Altan Duzyatan’s wife Neslisah stuns in latest photos with old friends
Does Brad Pitt’s new girlfriend Nicole Poturalski hate Angelina Jolie?

Does Brad Pitt’s new girlfriend Nicole Poturalski hate Angelina Jolie?
Humayun Saeed’s brother gets married in Lahore

Humayun Saeed’s brother gets married in Lahore
Janhvi Kapoor in complete awe of Sajal Ali's beauty, sends immense love

Janhvi Kapoor in complete awe of Sajal Ali's beauty, sends immense love
South Korean boyband BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus

South Korean boyband BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Africa tour most expensive royal trip in 2019

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Africa tour most expensive royal trip in 2019
Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid 'want to be husband and wife' after becoming parents

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid 'want to be husband and wife' after becoming parents

Meghan Markle poised to run for president: Duchess determined to take part in polls

Meghan Markle poised to run for president: Duchess determined to take part in polls

Lance Bass gushes over Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's newborn son

Lance Bass gushes over Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's newborn son
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry react to Princess Eugenie's pregnancy

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry react to Princess Eugenie's pregnancy

Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski wows in maxi dress at Milan Fashion Week

Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski wows in maxi dress at Milan Fashion Week
Scott Disick's ex Sofia Richie slays in denim shorts as she appears in LA

Scott Disick's ex Sofia Richie slays in denim shorts as she appears in LA

Latest

view all