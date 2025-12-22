JoJo Siwa, Chris Hughes getting engaged on Christmas? Truth revealed

JoJo Siwa, Chris Hughes first met on the set of Celebrity Big Brother U.K.

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes recently opened up about the idea of a Christmas Day engagement.

Fans of the couple were guessing that Hughes might pop the question this holiday.

But the 32-year-old has a different plan.

In a joint interview with The Sun, Hughes admitted he wasn’t keen on popping the question during the festive season.

“You always get people who get engaged on Christmas morning,” the Love Island alum explained. “You see it on Instagram every year. I like the idea of it not being at a time where it could be expected.”

The Karma singer countered with her own bold suggestion: What if she proposed instead?

“What if I got him a ring? What if I proposed?” she teased.

Her boyfriend quickly shut down the idea, prompting Siwa to joke that she’d only take matters into her own hands if he waited too long.

“I wouldn’t do it unless you waited seven years,” she said. “Then I’d be like, ‘Alright, my ass is getting down on the knee then.’”

The Dance Moms alum even set a firm deadline, May 27, 2032.

“Just so you know,” she told Hughes, “I will be down on one knee. I will not wait one extra day.”

For the unversed, JoJo Siwa, Chris Hughes first met on the set of Celebrity Big Brother U.K.