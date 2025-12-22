Gordon Ramsay marks 29 years of marriage: 'Got to marry my best friend'

Celebrity chef Gordan Ramsay is celebrating his 29th wedding anniversary with wife Tana Ramsay.

The couple, who exchanged vows in December 1996, marked the new milestone on social media.

On Sunday, December 21, the Hell's Kitchen owner and his wife shared a joint post on Instagram with a sweet caption that read, "29yrs ago I got to marry my best friend."

"what a journey and thank you [red heart emoji] Love you so much [red heart emoji]," they added.

Adding another year of marriage under their belts the couple, who are parents to six children together, shared some images from their nearly three decades old wedding.

The cover photo of the carousel featured them as the younger bride and groom from the ceremony, smiling ear to ear.

Another snapshot from their wedding captured them striking an intimate pose.

Other photos, meanwhile, were of their several memorable moments over the course of their marriage.

In addition to the pair’s admirers and followers, Gordon’s fellow chefs flooded the comments section with heartwarming wishes.

"Happy anniversary! [champagne glasses] Somehow you both got younger!" one wrote.

Another added, "Awww happy anniversary love birds!! [celebratory emoji]."

A third complimented, "So cute [three sparkle emoji]."

Gordon and Tana became parents for the first time in 1998 after welcoming their eldest daughter, Megan Ramsay, followed by the birth of fraternal twins, daughter Holly Ramsay and son Jack Ramsay.

They also share a daughter Matilda "Tilly" Ramsay and sons Oscar and Jesse Ramsay.