North West's latest Instagram post sparks fan frenzy

North West debuted on Instagram on December 19

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter North West continues to captivate followers with her confident online presence.

The 12-year-old once again lit up Instagram with a post that quickly drew thousands of reactions.

Within just a couple of hours, the post already amassed over 67,000 likes and more than 1,500 comments.

Fans flooded the comment section with admiration and playful remarks.

“La más Diva de todas ????,” one follower wrote, while another declared, “Period queen.”

Celebrities and influencers also chimed in.

Rapper Bktherula dropped a supportive “party on ya!” while Skaiwater encouraged, “Go North.”

North's latest post came just days after her debut post on December 19 marking the start of her official presence on the platform.

The account which already boasts hundreds of thousands of followers carries a clear disclaimer that it is 'managed by parents'.

The cryptic caption of the post included ???? signalling that more is to come.

While Kim Kardashian has embraced the move ensuring the account is labelled managed by parents, Kanye West has consistently voiced strong opposition to his children being active online.

He previously clashed with the SKIMS founder over North’s appearances on TikTok.

"I am not allowing my daughter to be used by TikTok,” he stated.