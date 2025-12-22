Bruce Willis' wife shares rare video with actor before his dementia diagnosis

Bruce Willis was diagnosed with dementia in 2023

Emma Heming, Bruce Willis’ wife, has dropped an extremely emotional video recalling her best memories with the actor before his dementia diagnosis.

Taking it to Instagram, the 47-year-old British model shared a rare clip featuring her and Bruce enjoying a fun rollercoater ride in 2008.

The video showed the Die Hard actor filming the entire moment with his cell phone while riding on the rollercoaster.

Emma mentioned in the caption that she recently visited the Six Flags Magic Mountain which took her back to the time when she went to the place with her husband.

“I took the kids to Magic Mountain yesterday with friends. Our last ride was Viper and wow, I remembered it being a lot more fun than it actually was. It did not age well.”

She reminisced, “But the last time I rode it was with Bruce, back in 2008. And that time was FUN. I’m pretty sure you’re not supposed to bring a camera on those rides, but I’m so glad he did.”

Heming really enjoyed Willis’ commentary and laugh. “He always made everything fun. That was him, pure fun”, she wrote.

Emma concluded the post by writing, “I love him. And simply, I miss him being my ride companion.

The 70-year-old legend was diagnosed with dementia in February 2023.