Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Saturday Sep 26 2020
By
Web Desk

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Anushka Sharma, Sunil Gavaskar controversy

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 26, 2020

Kangana Ranaut has reacted to a new controversy involving Anushka Sharma and former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar.

Gavaskar had referenced Anushka while discussing her husband Virat Kohli´s lack of match practice.

Defending Gavaskar, Kangana said "Only a sex starved pervert will find sexual context to #SunilGavaskar’s statement which he made on national television for a woman, he should’ve not mentioned her, but Anushka is playing a cricketer in her next and there are several videos of her practising with her husband." 


Kangana also reminded Anuskha how she had chosen to remain quiet when she was threatened. 

"Anushka remained quiet when I was threatened and called Haramkhor but today the same misogyny coming to bite her, I condemn the fact that she was dragged in to cricket by #SunilGavaskar but selective feminism is equally uncoo," she wrote.

Gavaskar was commentating on the match and the celebrated former skipper said it was clear Kohli did not get enough proper practice ahead of the T20 tournament.

He referred to a recent viral video which showed Sharma bowling to Kohli on their apartment terrace in Mumbai while the city´s residents were stuck at home at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

"During the recent lockdown he (Kohli) only practised against Anushka´s bowling... But that is not going to be enough," he said.

More From Bollywood:

Deepika Padukone leaves NCB office after six hours of interrogation

Deepika Padukone leaves NCB office after six hours of interrogation

Sara Ali Khan reaches NCB office to record statement in Bollywood drug nexus case

Sara Ali Khan reaches NCB office to record statement in Bollywood drug nexus case
Deepika Padukone, her manager Karishma Prakash accept drug chats: report

Deepika Padukone, her manager Karishma Prakash accept drug chats: report
Deepika Padukone ran Whatsapp group related to buying and selling of drugs

Deepika Padukone ran Whatsapp group related to buying and selling of drugs
SRK's daughter Suhana Khan heartbroken over 'double standards' in Bollywood

SRK's daughter Suhana Khan heartbroken over 'double standards' in Bollywood

Karan Johar sets record straight about 2019 drug party in official statement

Karan Johar sets record straight about 2019 drug party in official statement
Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan react to S.P. Balasubrahmanyam's death

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan react to S.P. Balasubrahmanyam's death
Tiger Shroff gushes over new single ‘Dynamite’ by BTS

Tiger Shroff gushes over new single ‘Dynamite’ by BTS
Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash in for questioning by NCB

Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash in for questioning by NCB
Top Bollywood actors receive summons in Indian drug investigation

Top Bollywood actors receive summons in Indian drug investigation
Ranveer Singh fearing Deepika’s mental health, asks to accompany her at NCB office

Ranveer Singh fearing Deepika’s mental health, asks to accompany her at NCB office
Ranveer Singh vows to help the deaf community in India

Ranveer Singh vows to help the deaf community in India

Latest

view all