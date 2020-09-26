Kangana Ranaut reacts to Anushka Sharma, Sunil Gavaskar controversy

Kangana Ranaut has reacted to a new controversy involving Anushka Sharma and former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar.

Gavaskar had referenced Anushka while discussing her husband Virat Kohli´s lack of match practice.



Defending Gavaskar, Kangana said "Only a sex starved pervert will find sexual context to #SunilGavaskar’s statement which he made on national television for a woman, he should’ve not mentioned her, but Anushka is playing a cricketer in her next and there are several videos of her practising with her husband."







Kangana also reminded Anuskha how she had chosen to remain quiet when she was threatened.

"Anushka remained quiet when I was threatened and called Haramkhor but today the same misogyny coming to bite her, I condemn the fact that she was dragged in to cricket by #SunilGavaskar but selective feminism is equally uncoo," she wrote.

Gavaskar was commentating on the match and the celebrated former skipper said it was clear Kohli did not get enough proper practice ahead of the T20 tournament.

He referred to a recent viral video which showed Sharma bowling to Kohli on their apartment terrace in Mumbai while the city´s residents were stuck at home at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

"During the recent lockdown he (Kohli) only practised against Anushka´s bowling... But that is not going to be enough," he said.