Kit Harington, Rose Leslie of 'Game of Thrones' fame expecting first child

Sunday Sep 27 2020
Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are expanding their family with the addition of a third member.

The actors are expecting their first child together.

The news was announced by Leslie in the latest edition of the UK Magazine wherein she debuted her burgeoning baby bump.

The starlet did not reveal too much about her little bundle of joy, but she did speak up on how she and husband Harington are settling down in their new house.

"What a glorious thing to be able to run to the countryside and recoup," Leslie shared. "It's a great privilege to be surrounded by greenery, birdsong and hedgerows, and our delightful neighbors. It's so peaceful."

She termed her humble abode as "the house that Jon Snow built."

"It's incredibly old," the actress added.

"We have a thatched roof, which currently has an enormous hornet's nest in it. I do love to think about the house and all the people who have lived there. Were they happy, how did they live? All the families passing under those ancient beams."

Leslie then went on to describe her experience of working for famed HBO series GoT.

"It was an incredible experience, and for me—as an actor—it definitely opened a lot of doors with casting directors, and producers," she said.

Leslie had an incredible relationship with Harington while filming for the series and the two tied the knot in June 2018. 

