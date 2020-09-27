Can't connect right now! retry
Anil Kapoor shares how his mother had been tough as a ‘rock’ in lockdown

Anil Kapoor shares how his mother had been tough as a ‘rock’ in lockdown; sends love to her on birthday

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor penned down a sweet message for his mother on her birthday, saying “Mothers always surprise us with their inner strength and selfless love.”

The Malang actor turned to Instagram and shared a monochrome throwback phot of his mom and wrote, “Mothers always surprise us with their inner strength and selfless love they have for their children and as you become a parent yourself you realise so much more.”

“In this lockdown my mom has been tough as a rock and she was still not thinking about herself but concerned and worried about us... love you mum you are the the best mummy in the world.”

Anil Kapoor wrote with heart emoticons “Happy Birthday.”

He also shared a collage of throwback adorable pictures with mother with the lovely message.

