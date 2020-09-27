Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul’s son Emir's motocross racing video wins the internet

Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul’s son Emir motocross racing video wins the internet

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan’s four years old son Emir Aras Duzyatan’s motocross racing video has taken the internet by storm.



The proud father turned to Instagram and shared two short video clips of his son riding the children’s dirt bike.

He captioned one of the videos with son’s name “Emir” and a number one winning cup emojis.

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans of Engin Altan, who portrays the titular role in Turkish historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul.

Earlier, the Ertugrul actor turned to Instagram and shared his adorable photo in a black three-piece suit. In the picture, the actor could also be seen holding black mask in his hands.

Altan looked dashing in the latest photo, which has gone viral on the internet shortly after he shared in his Instagram story.