Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Sep 27 2020
By
Web Desk

Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul’s son Emir's motocross racing video wins the internet

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 27, 2020

Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul’s son Emir motocross racing video wins the internet

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan’s four years old son Emir Aras Duzyatan’s motocross racing video has taken the internet by storm.

The proud father turned to Instagram and shared two short video clips of his son riding the children’s dirt bike.

He captioned one of the videos with son’s name “Emir” and a number one winning cup emojis.

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans of Engin Altan, who portrays the titular role in Turkish historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul.

Earlier, the Ertugrul actor turned to Instagram and shared his adorable photo in a black three-piece suit. In the picture, the actor could also be seen holding black mask in his hands.

Altan looked dashing in the latest photo, which has gone viral on the internet shortly after he shared in his Instagram story.

More From Entertainment:

The real reason behind the character change of Eskel on ‘The Witcher’

The real reason behind the character change of Eskel on ‘The Witcher’
Japanese actress Yuko Takeuchi’s body found in apparent suicide case

Japanese actress Yuko Takeuchi’s body found in apparent suicide case
Katie Price sparks pregnancy rumours with a cryptic post

Katie Price sparks pregnancy rumours with a cryptic post
The actual ‘Schitt’s Creek’ motel can now be yours

The actual ‘Schitt’s Creek’ motel can now be yours
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s debut Instagram record was shattered by Jennifer Aniston

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s debut Instagram record was shattered by Jennifer Aniston
‘Attack on Titan’ fans in fits over hilarious voice actor rendition of first OP song

‘Attack on Titan’ fans in fits over hilarious voice actor rendition of first OP song
Prince William and Harry take $7million from Prince Charles in just one year

Prince William and Harry take $7million from Prince Charles in just one year
Demi Lovato believes Max Ehrich has ‘bad intentions’ and is ‘sketchy’

Demi Lovato believes Max Ehrich has ‘bad intentions’ and is ‘sketchy’

Prince George gets a 23 million-year-old gift as Sir David Attenborough comes to visit

Prince George gets a 23 million-year-old gift as Sir David Attenborough comes to visit
Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood are now parents to a baby boy

Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood are now parents to a baby boy
Mehwish Hayat leaves her 'crush' stunned with eternal beauty

Mehwish Hayat leaves her 'crush' stunned with eternal beauty
Meghan Markle was separated from royal family at Wimbledon 2019 for shocking reason

Meghan Markle was separated from royal family at Wimbledon 2019 for shocking reason

Latest

view all