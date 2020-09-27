Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Ahmed Faraz

Lahore man shoots himself dead after killing wife over domestic spat, say police

Ahmed Faraz

Sunday Sep 27, 2020

The 30-year-old man, who shot his wife dead in Gulshan-e-Ravi, travelled to Samanabad where he allegedly turned the gun on himself, police said. Geo.tv/Illustration/Files

LAHORE: A man shot himself dead shortly after killing his 20-year-old wife over a reportedly domestic spat, police said Sunday.

The 30-year-old man, who shot his wife dead in Gulshan-e-Ravi, travelled to Samanabad where he turned the gun on himself, they said, adding that the bodies were recovered and shifted for autopsy.

Police sources informed Geo News that the couple reportedly had a fight at home before the gruesome incident. The relatives of the deceased individuals were being questioned as authorities probe the murder-suicide case.

