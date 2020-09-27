Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Sep 27 2020
By
Web Desk

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were supposed to play Jack and Rose in ‘Titanic’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 27, 2020

Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet became the most sought-after on-screen couples after Titanic.

However, what many are unaware of is that the iconic roles of Rose and Jack almost went to another golden pair in Tinseltown: Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt.

According to a report by HuffPost, James Cameron, director of the award-winning blockbuster hit film, had eyes on a number of Hollywood A-listers for the project. Out of those, Aniston and Pitt had been at the top.

Apart from that, Angelina Jolie too had in consideration for the role of Rose as well as Johnny Depp, Winona Ryder, Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman.

On the other hand, DiCaprio who ended up getting the role was quite hesitant to accept as he wanted to get his ‘heartthrob’ image off his back. 

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton’s latest picture fuels pregnancy speculations

Kate Middleton’s latest picture fuels pregnancy speculations
Ayesha Omar’s latest dance video breaks the internet

Ayesha Omar’s latest dance video breaks the internet
Liam Payne buries the hatchet with Zayn Malik and gives a shout-out to his new song

Liam Payne buries the hatchet with Zayn Malik and gives a shout-out to his new song
Kylie Jenner not impressed with Kim Kardashian’s ‘Babies at Benihana’ family photo

Kylie Jenner not impressed with Kim Kardashian’s ‘Babies at Benihana’ family photo
How much would Buckingham Palace sell for if it ever hits the market?

How much would Buckingham Palace sell for if it ever hits the market?
Prince Philips' honest thoughts about royal baby revealed

Prince Philips' honest thoughts about royal baby revealed
Prince Charles, Prince William termed ‘unfit’ to take over the throne after Queen

Prince Charles, Prince William termed ‘unfit’ to take over the throne after Queen
Lance Bass unveils details of talks with Jamie Spears over Britney Spear’s legal battle

Lance Bass unveils details of talks with Jamie Spears over Britney Spear’s legal battle
Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul’s son Emir's motocross racing video wins the internet

Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul’s son Emir's motocross racing video wins the internet
Adele's belated birthday post for Nicole Richie gives major best friend goals: Check it out

Adele's belated birthday post for Nicole Richie gives major best friend goals: Check it out
Why Kate Middleton opted for this £1,295 dress in her meeting with Sir David Attenborough

Why Kate Middleton opted for this £1,295 dress in her meeting with Sir David Attenborough
The real reason behind the character change of Eskel on ‘The Witcher’

The real reason behind the character change of Eskel on ‘The Witcher’

Latest

view all