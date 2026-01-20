Is everything Brooklyn Beckham said ‘true'? Source makes bombshell claims

Source alleges Brooklyn Beckham's claims about parents are 'true'

Brooklyn Beckham’s explosive public statement about his rift with his famous parents is now being backed up by a source close to the situation, who insists that what he said is "ture" and that reconciliation is not an option on the table.

According to the source, the damage between Brooklyn and his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, has reached a point where it feels “too late … for now.”

“As much as this sounds crazy and unhinged, everything Brooklyn said in his statement is true,” the source told Page Six, directly addressing doubts surrounding the shocking claims.

When asked whether there was any real chance of Brooklyn mending his relationship with his parents, the source added, “He’s had enough.”

The 26-year-old hot sauce entrepreneur took to Instagram on Monday to firmly shut down recent reports suggesting he wanted to make peace with his family.

“I do not want to reconcile with my family,” Brooklyn wrote.

“I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life. For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family.”

In the same statement, Brooklyn accused his parents of putting “Brand Beckham” above family and claimed they launched “endless attacks” on him and his wife, Nicola Peltz, both privately and publicly.

He also alleged that the problems began well before their 2022 wedding and continued afterward.

“For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family [with] performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationship,” he said, adding that he has personally witnessed “the lengths that they’ll go through to place countless lies in the media.”

Sources claim Brooklyn felt pushed to speak out after ongoing media coverage hinted at a possible reunion.

Instead, insiders say the pressure and repeated interference made the situation worse.

One source explained that David and Victoria repeatedly tried to seperate Brooklyn and Nicola, even pushing stories to the media, despite having opportunities to apologise.

Another insider suggested the situation is complex, noting that tensions exist on all sides and that Brooklyn found himself stuck in the middle.

Still, the message from those close to him is clear, for now, Brooklyn believes speaking out was the only way to protect his marriage and finally tell his side of the story.