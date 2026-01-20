Brooklyn Beckham post's about Victoria and Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham slams parents, opens up on social media

Brooklyn Beckham has publicly shared a sharp message about his parents, Victoria and David Beckham, revealing tense moments, highlighting one with his mother at his 2022 wedding.

The 24-year-old took to social media with a blunt statement that reignited discussion about family dynamics and his relationship with his parents.

The photographer and entrepreneur said he had stayed quiet for years in an effort to protect his family’s privacy, but claimed continued media narratives left him with “no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth.”

“I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private,” Brooklyn wrote on Instagram.

“Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press.”

He added that he does not want to reconcile at this time and emphasised that his decision to speak out is about independence, not rebellion.

“I’m not being controlled. I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life,” he said.

Brooklyn alleged that his parents have long shaped public narratives about their family, prioritising image over authenticity. He claimed this pattern intensified around his wedding to Nicola Peltz in 2022, describing several incidents that deeply affected him and his wife.

Among the most painful, he said, was his mother stepping in during what was meant to be his first dance with Nicola.

“She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone,” he wrote, saying the moment left him feeling “uncomfortable” and “humiliated.”

He also alleged that his parents attempted to pressure him into signing away rights to his name shortly before the wedding, a move he said would have impacted his wife and future children.

brroklynpeltzbeckham/Instagram

Brooklyn claimed tensions worsened after he refused.

He further accused his parents of repeatedly disrespecting Nicola, including excluding her from family moments and inviting women from his past into their lives in ways he felt were deliberate.

Addressing rumours that his wife controls him, Brooklyn pushed back strongly.

“That narrative is completely backwards,” he wrote, adding that stepping away from his family has eased years of anxiety. “For the first time in my life… that anxiety has disappeared.”

Brooklyn concluded by saying he and Nicola want a quiet life focused on peace, privacy and happiness, away from public pressure.

“We do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation,” he said, making clear that speaking out was not about attention, but about reclaiming his truth.

In his post, Brooklyn criticised the way his famous parents behaved in the lead-up to his marriage to Nicola Peltz, suggesting their actions were intrusive and disrespectful.

brroklynpeltzbeckham/Instagram

Victoria and David Beckham have not responded in detail to Brooklyn’s social media remarks, and the family has generally kept responses to a minimum.

The Beckhams, known for their high-profile careers in fashion and sport, have often presented a united front publicly, making Brooklyn’s comments stand out.

In interviews, Brooklyn has tried to clarify that his intention isn’t to vilify his parents but to express how certain moments made him feel.

Still, the post brought renewed attention to the challenges of balancing family ties with personal milestones, especially when those moments are photographed and discussed by the public.

As the conversation continues online, many have weighed in with opinions about family dynamics, boundaries, and how much of private life should be shared on social media.

Brooklyn’s remarks have sparked debate among followers, but he has remained firm in his decision to speak openly about his experience surrounding his wedding day.