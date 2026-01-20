Gwyneth Paltrow and more pay tribute to Valentino

Valentino, Italian fashion designer, receives tributes after death at 93

Gwyneth Paltrow is leading a wave of heartfelt tributes following the death of legendary Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani, who passed away Monday in Rome at the age of 93.

The Oscar-winning actress shared a deeply personal message remembering not just the iconic designer, but the man she knew privately and loved dearly.

Valentino played a meaningful role in Paltrow’s life, dressing her for major moments including the Met Gala, numerous awards shows, and her 2018 wedding to Brad Falchuk.

Reflecting on their bond, Paltrow wrote, “I was so lucky to know and love Valentino-to know the real man, in private.

The man who was in love with beauty, his family, his muses, his friends. His dogs, his gardens, and a good Hollywood story. I loved him so much. I loved how he always pestered me to ‘at least wear a little mascara’ when I came to dinner. I loved his naughty laugh.”

She ended her tribute on a poignant note, adding, “This feels like the end of an era. He will be deeply missed by me and all who loved him. Rest in peace, Vava,” followed by a broken heart emoji.

Supermodel Cindy Crawford also honoured Valentino, sharing photos from her time with him and writing, “I’m heartbroken to hear of Valentino Garavani’s passing. He was a true master of his craft, and I will always be grateful for the years I had the privilege of working closely with him.”

Valentino’s passing was confirmed by his foundation via Instagram, stating in part, “Valentino Garavani passed away today at his Roman residence, surrounded by his loved ones.”

According to the foundation, a funeral will be held on Jan. 23 at the Basilica Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri in Rome.

Throughout his career, Valentino dressed and worked with countless stars, including Sharon Stone, Nicole Kidman, Barbra Streisand, Sophia Loren, Elizabeth Taylor, Monica Vitti, and Jackie Kennedy, for whom he designed her wedding dress for her 1968 marriage to Aristotle Onassis.

Fashion designer Zac Posen paid tribute with a moving message, writing, “Mr. Valentino has left us, and with him an era of rare elegance and grace. He believed deeply in glamour, in beauty, and above all in the power and love of women. He was a true gentleman and a romantic in every sense of the word… The world is more beautiful because he was in it. Riposa in pace, genio dell’eleganza.”

"Riposa in pace, genio dell’eleganza" is italian for "Rest in peace, genius of elegance."

Model Coco Rocha echoed those sentiments, sharing, “Today Fashion lost another giant of our industry, and a true gentleman. I was lucky to know Valentino, not just as the iconic Roman couturier, but as a warm, generous presence who shaped fashion with grace, discipline, and beauty.”

As tributes continue to pour in, it’s clear Valentino’s influence reached far beyond the runway, leaving behind a legacy defined by elegance, artistry, and deep personal connections.