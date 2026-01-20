Rihanna gets hit because of bodyguard

Rihanna handles hit because of bodyguard light-heartedly

Rihanna once again proved she’s unfazed by awkward moments after a brief mishap involving her security team, which then turned into a viral clip.

The singer was leaving the Four Seasons Hotel in New York City on Friday, Jan. 16, when her bodyguard walked ahead of her and unintentionally allowed the door to swing shut right in her face.

Instead of reacting with frustration, Rihanna handled the moment with humour and ease.

The 37-year-old paused, smiled, and jokingly said, “Such a gentleman you are,” in a video that quickly spread across social media.

She then laughed to herself before stepping into a waiting car, earning praise from fans for staying cool and lighthearted.

The moment backed her long-standing reputation for confidence and grace, even when things don’t go as plannedThe incident happened on a busy and celebratory weekend for the superstar and her family.

That same day, her partner A$AP Rocky released his fourth studio album, Don’t Be Dumb.

The following night, Rocky took the stage as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, and the couple was later spotted attending the show’s after-party together.

Beyond the viral moment, Rihanna also sparked conversation online with a comment that hinted at her openness to expanding her family.

On Saturday, Love Island alum Montana Brown posted a video debating whether to “get hot and sexy or get pregnant in 2026.”

Rihanna, who shares children RZA, 3, Riot, 2, and baby Rocki, 4 months, with Rocky, chimed in with a playful response, writing, “Wait! So I’m not crazy then? Bet!”

Her comment immediately drew mixed reactions from fans.

While some supported her embracing motherhood, others couldn’t help but mention her long-awaited return to music.

One fan joked, “@badgalriri need to be pregnant with an album sis,” while another pleaded, “@badgalriri Rih baby pleaseeee let us get the album first.”

Still, between shrugging off an awkward run-in with a closing door and casually teasing the idea of another baby, Rihanna made it clear she’s doing things on her own terms.

Whether navigating viral moments or balancing family life with fan expectations, she continues to show why she remains one of pop culture’s most unbothered and beloved figures.