'Summer House' Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke 'part ways' after 4 years

Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula seperate

Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula have officially gone their separate ways, marking the end of a relationship that viewers have followed closely for nearly a decade on Bravo’s Summer House.

The couple confirmed the news in a joint statement shared on Instagram, revealing that the decision was mutual and made with care.

“After much reflection, we have mutually and amicably decided to part ways as a couple,” the pair wrote.

Acknowledging the emotional weight of the moment, they added, “We share this with a heavy heart and kindly ask for your grace and support while we focus on our personal growth and healing.”

They also addressed their very public history, saying, “It feels ironic to ask for privacy at this time since we’ve always tried to be open and honest about our relationship, but your kindness and respect will go a long way as we try to navigate our next chapter.”

Cooke, 43, and Batula, 34, first began dating in 2016 during the debut season of Summer House and tied the knot in September 2021 at her family’s home in New Jersey.

Amanda Batula/Instagram

Over the years, fans watched the couple navigate serious challenges, including Cooke’s admission that he cheated shortly before they got engaged in 2018.

Despite ongoing rumours and tension, the two often presented a united front.

Speculation about their marriage got stronger in late 2025, when a source claimed the couple was living separately while dealing with a “challenging time.”

At the time, the insider insisted they were still committed to making things work.

Their struggles later became a central storyline in the season 10 trailer, with Batula accusing Cooke of staying out until early morning hours.

Career and lifestyle differences also played a role.

Cooke’s growing DJ career and late nights caused friction, as Batula admitted in a teaser, “I wanted him to stop going out and partying, and he found a career where he goes out late and parties.”

The two also had conflicts over where to live and when to start a family.

Their journey, filled with highs and lows, will continue to unfold when Summer House returns next month, offering viewers a final look at how their marriage unraveled before they ultimately chose to part ways.