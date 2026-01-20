 
Kelly Clarkson's talk show 'likely' to end after current season: Report

Speculation about 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' has been swirling for months

Geo News Digital Desk
January 20, 2026

The singer and talk show host's contract expires this year in 2026

Kelly Clarkson’s long-running daytime talk show may be nearing its final curtain.

Page Six reported on Monday, January 19 that the Grammy-winning singer is expected to step away from The Kelly Clarkson Show after the current season, with one insider calling the decision “definite” and another saying it is “likely that it will not go on.”

According to one source, the demands of daytime television have become increasingly difficult to sustain. “[Her show] is a lot to put on, and looking at the landscape across daytime television, it’s not sustainable anymore,” the insider said.

Speculation about Clarkson’s exit has been swirling for months. NBC insiders reportedly floated several names as possible successors. Still, another source cautioned that no final decision has been made, telling Page Six, “People are jumping the gun.” They added, “Nothing is definite yet, and it’s a still a long season.”

Sources have previously said Clarkson planned to leave once her contract expires this year after the show’s ongoing 7th season. 

