Sunday Sep 27 2020
BLACKPINK’s Rosé opens up about her international fame: ‘people are more accepting’

Sunday Sep 27, 2020

BLACKPINK is one of YG Entertainment’s most iconic and popular girl groups of the decade, and with the group’s popularity soaring to new heights, one of its members stepped out to address their growing international outreach.

During her interview for W Korea's October issue, the BLACKPINK star opened up about her excitement regarding the group’s upcoming release and even shared ‘how hard’ all of her group members are working to make this three-step debut a success worldwide.

During the course of the interview, Rosé also gave her candid thoughts on the group’s popularity and good international image.

She was quoted saying, "I think it’s because in this generation, more people are accepting new music with an open mind, and that’s why we’re able to receive so much love. I’m so thankful for this.

"I just enjoyed it with everyone and expressed [my feelings] in each moment. The energy I received from the crowd was greater than the energy I was giving them, so all I did was follow them. That was what it meant to become one with the audience.”

