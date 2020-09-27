Deepika Padukone cried numerous times during NCB probe: report

With Deepika Padukone’s NCB probe still underway, the Bollywood star reportedly fell into a pool of tears on numerous points during the course of the questioning itself.

The news was brought forward by India Today and it further went on to reveal that the bureau plans to widen the scope of their investigation in an attempt to nab, any and all drug peddlers operating for Bollywood hotshots.

As per the reports, about 18-19 people in connection to drugs have already been arrested and taken into custody. Apart from drug affiliations, the CBI and ED are also investigating the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.



According to the initial reports brought forward, Deepika has since denied ever consuming or touching any narcotic substances at Karan Johar’s parties.