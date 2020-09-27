Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Sunday Sep 27 2020
By
Web Desk

Deepika Padukone cried numerous times during NCB probe: report

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 27, 2020

Deepika Padukone cried numerous times during NCB probe: report

With Deepika Padukone’s NCB probe still underway, the Bollywood star reportedly fell into a pool of tears on numerous points during the course of the questioning itself.

The news was brought forward by India Today and it further went on to reveal that the bureau plans to widen the scope of their investigation in an attempt to nab, any and all drug peddlers operating for Bollywood hotshots.

As per the reports, about 18-19 people in connection to drugs have already been arrested and taken into custody. Apart from drug affiliations, the CBI and ED are also investigating the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

According to the initial reports brought forward, Deepika has since denied ever consuming or touching any narcotic substances at Karan Johar’s parties. 

More From Bollywood:

Ajay Devgn, Kajol send love to Nysa on Daughters Day

Ajay Devgn, Kajol send love to Nysa on Daughters Day
Anil Kapoor shares how his mother had been tough as a ‘rock’ in lockdown

Anil Kapoor shares how his mother had been tough as a ‘rock’ in lockdown
NCB seizes mobile phones of Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone in drug case

NCB seizes mobile phones of Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone in drug case
Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor reveal Sushant Singh took drugs in vanity van

Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor reveal Sushant Singh took drugs in vanity van
Deepika Padukone leaves NCB office after six hours of interrogation

Deepika Padukone leaves NCB office after six hours of interrogation

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Anushka Sharma, Sunil Gavaskar controversy

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Anushka Sharma, Sunil Gavaskar controversy

Bhumi Pednekar calls for action against global warming and climate change

Bhumi Pednekar calls for action against global warming and climate change
Sushant Singh’s family feels his death investigation is being sidetracked

Sushant Singh’s family feels his death investigation is being sidetracked
Sara Ali Khan reaches NCB office to record statement in Bollywood drug nexus case

Sara Ali Khan reaches NCB office to record statement in Bollywood drug nexus case
Deepika Padukone, her manager Karishma Prakash accept drug chats: report

Deepika Padukone, her manager Karishma Prakash accept drug chats: report
Deepika Padukone ran Whatsapp group related to buying and selling of drugs

Deepika Padukone ran Whatsapp group related to buying and selling of drugs
SRK's daughter Suhana Khan heartbroken over 'double standards' in Bollywood

SRK's daughter Suhana Khan heartbroken over 'double standards' in Bollywood

Latest

view all