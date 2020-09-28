Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Sep 28 2020
'The Simpsons' diversify voice actor portfolio amid flack from BLM

‘The Simpsons’ diversify voice actor portfolio amid flack from BLM

The new season of The Simpsons this year has come forward with a bang-- in the right direction. Following the flack and criticism actors and creators faced in light of the Black Lives Matter movement, executives in charge of casting decided to diversify their actor portfolio and have planned to no longer employ white actors for the roles of black characters.

The long-running series unveiled these plans back in June with a statement that read, "Moving forward, The Simpsons will no longer have white actors voice non-white characters.” In their statement, the executives mentioned characters like Apu, Bumblebee, Carl, and Dr Julius Hibbert.

As of this new season, Carl’s character will be played by Better Things actor Alex Désert. However, as of yet no major changes to Apu’s character have been mentioned. Even with his original voice actor quitting, the executives have not spoken out about any casting matters.

The last update they ever gave fans in regards to Hanks’s Apu was when the actor announced his decision to leave, citing racial stereotypes to be the crux of his motivation. At the time Hank told The New York Times, "Once I realized that that was the way this character was thought of, I just didn't want to participate in it anymore. It just didn't feel right."

That is not to say that everyone is on board with this diverse change. Dr. Hibbert’s actor Harry Shearer has overtly opposed this change, claiming, "I have a very simple belief about acting. The job of the actor is to play someone who they are not. That's the gig, that's the job description."

