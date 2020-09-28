Chrissy Teigen gushes over her ‘strong’ third baby for ‘working so hard’

Chrissy Teigen appears to be in count down mode with the end of her pregnancy nearing. The model recently took to social media and shared a picture of her unborn son who is ‘working so hard’ to stay ‘sweet and strong’ despite scary ‘nonstop bleeding.’

The picture in question is a 3D rendering of her son who is “working so hard” despite fears for his life, following a period of non-stop bleeding that appeared to be “more than a period, definitely not spotting.”

According to People magazine, the model explained the situation by claiming, “Every time I’d go to the bathroom, it would be blood. Even just laying there, it would be blood. Today the big difference was it was like if you’d turn a faucet on to low and leave it.”

Sharing her baby's photos in Insta story, Teigen wrote over, "Hi my sweet strong boy," You are working so hard, I promise it'll be worth it!!!"



