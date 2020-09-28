Can't connect right now! retry
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wish Sunny Kaushal on his 31st birthday

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif and her rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal have extended love and sweet wishes to latter’s brother Sunny Kaushal on his 31st birthday.

The Bharat actress turned to Instagram and shared a lovely photo of Sunny, who is also an actor, in her Insta story and wrote, “Happiest happy birthday @sunsunnykhez.”

“All the love, success and joy this year,” Katrina further wrote with love emoticon.

Vicky also turned to Instagram and shared a childhood photo with brother Sunny and wished him on his birthday.

Vicky Kaushal wrote, “Happy Birthday bro! @sunsunnykhez.”

View this post on Instagram

Happy Birthday bro! @sunsunnykhez ️

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on


