Demi Lovato's ex Max Ehrich spills more details about their sudden split

Following the bitter and ugly end of Max Ehrich and Demi Lovato's relationship, Hollywood was buzzing with news about the drama that came afloat regarding their relationship.

Ehrich earlier claimed that he had found out about the breakup through a tabloid, subsequent to which, claims emerged about him lying.

"I was on the set of my new movie, Southern Gospel, with crew and cast members right next to me who literally watched me open my phone where I then opened a tabloid,” he said.

"This is the God's honest truth of how I found out about the ending of the engagement and have people from my film who saw the whole thing go down and helped me get back into character to continue my job,” he went on to say.

"I had cast and crew with families relying on me to do my job. That being said, please end this narrative and focus on more important issues in the world. I love and forgive everyone involved. Let us be. Let us heal. God bless,” added Max.

Earlier, Ehrich broke his silence over the split as he took to Instagram, saying he found out that the relationship over in the least expected way.

"Imagine finding out to the status of your relationship through a tabloid while your in the middle of filming a biopic movie about a pastor in a Christian church whose intention of the film is to help people. God bless [sic]," Ehrich's post read.