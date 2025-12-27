Jack Black's 'gas issues' came in the way of filming ‘Anaconda'

Jack Black, Paul Rudd's chemistry made it difficult to shoot the film

Paul Rudd and Jack Black have starred together in the reboot version of the classic 1997 Anaconda movie.

The 2025 horror action has a unique touch of sense of humour, but some of the actors working in the film revealed that the duo Paul and Jack made it difficult to shoot a serious scene.

In an interview with Screen Rant, Thandiwe Newton and Steve Zahn spoke about the new Anaconda movie. During the chat, they revealed how difficult it got to take one serious shot in the film due to the Minecraft actor.

Newton opened that there is this one tense chase scene where the four of them were filming together. They were “running down this alleyway kind of thing” and they had the cameras on their backs with a crane acting as the beast.

The actor unveiled that they had beans for lunch that day and Jack had “gas issues.”

Therefore, every time he stepped in to shoot the scene “there was a f******* fart “, which led to all actors cracking up as they ran. Thankfully the cameras were behind them, so their faces can’t evidently be seen.

“Paul has the ultimate line, which is such a call back to our characters' childhoods. He lifts up whatever he's lifting up, and he rips the biggest fart you have ever f--king heard. And we are done.”

It was not just Black’s fart, but Rudd’s quick wit also made it difficult to shoot the respective scene.