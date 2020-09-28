Alia Bhatt pens birthday wish for Ranbir Kapoor ‘with love’

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have never been a couple to shy away from some affectionate PDA, and in an effort to commemorate another year together, the Bollywood diva took to Instagram to wish her bae for reaching the 38th milestone.

The picture in question features a low-key birthday bash filled with candles, cake, deserts and loved ones.

Check out the post below:

Alia is not the only one who penned an endearing tribute to the Bollywood hotshot, Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor was also quick to jump the bandwagon and posted a collage filled with several priceless throwback pictures, wishing the actor “Happiest bday” and loads of “AWESOMENESS!” Raddhima concluded her tribute by saying, “Love you so much #babybrother #38andfab” (sic)





